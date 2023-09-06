GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GFA Elections 2023: George Afriyie to head to CAS after disqiualification

Published on: 06 September 2023
George Afriyie

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie could head to the Court of Arbitration for Sport following his disqualification from the upcoming election. 

The vetting committee disqualified Mr Afriyie after failing to meet the requirement of Article 13(2)(j), which stipulates that a candidate must procure a number of support from members of the federation.

"Failure to provide the required number of Ghana Football Association members to support your candidature," read the statement released by the GFA election committee.

Mr Afriyie has been given three days to appeal the decision, but could go a step further by contesting the case at CAS.

The ex-GFA veep could take a page from Mr Wilfried Osei Palmer's decision to send the FA to CAS during the last election.

However, as it stands, Kurt Okraku will be the only candidate to have successfully passed the vetting for the top job.

Mr Okraku has been president of the association since 2019.

Below is the full statement: 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

