GFA Elections: All the other candidates can merge against me, I’ll still win — Defiant Fred Pappoe brags

Former GFA Vice president Fred Pappoe is defiant of his chances of winning the upcoming Ghana Football Association presidential elections claiming that he will win even if all the other candidates merge against him.

Mr Pappoe is battling against six other candidates for the right to be called the next President of the Ghana Football Association when the elections are held on October 25.

However, the Accra Great Olympics Board Member believes he is the right man to help fix the challenges facing Ghana football due to his experience.

“I am not scared of any of my opponents and even if all of them join forces, I will never be scared of them. I have the capability and some positives that puts me ahead of them,” Pappoe stated on Happy FM.

Pappoe is seeking to return the GFA to normalcy as it is currently being run by a Normalisation Committee appointed by FIFA in September last year 2018 following Nyantakyi's exit.

The former Black Stars Management Committee chairman has been identified as a knowledgeable and experienced person who would be a good candidate for the GFA Presidency and lead Ghana football back to glory days.

He was deputy to Kwesi Nyantakyi during his first term and was also chairman of the Black Stars management committee.

He was later appointed the chairman of Black Stars B management committee.

Mr Pappoe will be hoping to lead the football federation since exit in 2015