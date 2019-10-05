GFA Elections: Calm and focused Ankoma Mensah set to spring massive surprise

One of the candidates in the GFA Presidential race has been tipped to cause a major upset if his plans of taking Ghana football to the global heights of corporate sponsorship become a reality.

The 56-years old George Ankoma Mensah has so far led a strategic low key campaign away from huge traditional media hype and social media activities.

It is believed he has rather chosen to work behind the scenes in building consensus and lobbying stakeholders to embrace what he calls bold but realistic plans for the advancement of football in Ghana.

Lawyer Ankoma Mensah has pinned much of his measured campaign strategy to securing investment through international firms from finance, oil and gas as well as the telecoms industries.

A well known client of the lawyer who has pleaded anonymity for the time being, insists that Ankomah Mensah has the right make up to be the next head of Ghana Football.

The source who is an investment banker and stock broker, also claims that two astute international personalities from the world of football and business, would soon be arriving in Ghana to support Ankoma Mensah's bid to lead the new GFA with a clean slate of integrity, responsible football governance and accountability.

"Let me confidently tell you that if elections were held today with trust, public and corporate confidence in candidates a key qualification, then Lawyer Ankoma Mensah would be the obvious choice"

He however conceded that for the hopes of Ghanaians praying for a fresh clean slate to become a reality, the ultimate decision would be taken by 120 distinguished football stakeholders.

"At the end of the day, we can pray and hope all we want but if the hearts and conscience of those who will vote remains the same and positive change is not their wish, then we will not move forward"