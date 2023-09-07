GFA Elections Committee directly notifies disqualified candidates of decisions

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elections Committee has directly notified disqualified candidates of its decisions.

The most prominent disqualification, which has been publicly disclosed, is that of George Afriyie, a former GFA Vice President running for the presidency.

While George Afriyie's disqualification is official, other candidates, including Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi and several contestants from the Regional Football Associations and Division One League, are rumoured to be facing similar fates.

This situation has introduced uncertainty and intrigue into the upcoming GFA elections, originally scheduled for this month.

However, the elections' fate remains uncertain due to a court injunction filed by King Faisal, which could potentially disrupt the electoral process.

The GFA Elections Committee's direct notifications to disqualified candidates aim to bring transparency to the process, but the football community eagerly awaits further details regarding these disqualifications and their potential impact on the GFA's future leadership.