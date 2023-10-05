GFA Elections: Dr Toni Aubynn booted out of Executive Council

Dr Toni Aubynn has lost his position as Ghana Football Association Executive Council member at the elective congress in Tamale.

Dr Aubynn pulled only seven votes failing to make it into the top five positions.

He was beaten to the role by former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, who contested for the position for the first time.

The Executive Council will be made up of Berekum Chelsea's Oduro Sarfo, CAF General Coordinator Fredrick Acheampong and Randy Abbey.

Dr Aubynn served his for the first time during Kurt Okraku's first term as president of the Ghana Football Association.

Meanwhile, Mr Okraku successfully retained his seat as boss of the federation after amassing an overwhelming 117 votes, representing 97.1% of votes cast.

The next FA administration will serve until 2027.