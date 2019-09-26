GFA Elections: Ex-Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye backs Fred Pappoe for president

Fred Pappoe has been endorsed by former Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye to become the new president of the Ghana Football Association.

The former GFA vice has filed to contest the election and faces stiff competition from six other aspirants – Mr George Afriyie, Mr Kurt Okraku, Mr Osei Kweku Palmer, Mr Nana Yaw Ampnsah, George Ankomah Mensah and Madam Amanda Clinton.

And according to Vanderpuye, he will vote for Fred Pappoe to become the next Ghana Football Association president if he were among 120 delegates.

“If you ask me of all the people who are vying for the position, if I have a vote, I will vote for Fred Pappoe,” Mr Vanderpuye told Joy Sports.

He added: “Fred Pappoe has proven to be very decent. He’s proven to be more knowledgeable. He’s proven to be more efficient. He has a good human relationship. He cares about football. He loves football. He cares about the development of football and over the period he’s acquired the sort of expertise, the knowledge and let me say the ability to be able to make things work properly.

He’s suffered some bruises in the past because of his special qualities of making sure that the right things are done and also ensuring that white is white, black is black and I think that is what he has suffered in the past but I think that to be able to build on what we have and to change things, I think he is experienced enough.”

The election has been scheduled for October 25.

However, candidates will be approved for the election should they pass vetting process which starts on Thursday.