GFA Elections: Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah secures win on first attempt at Executive Council

Former Black Stars head coach James Kwesi Appiah has been voted onto the Ghana Football Association Executive Council following his election on Thursday in Tamale.

The former Ghana national team trainer claimed one of the five slots from the Ghana Premier League after polling 10 votes.

The 63-year-old tactician filed his nomination for the position on the ticket of Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC, following his appointment on the Interim Management Committee, currently running the club.

He becomes a new face on the committee for the next four years during the Ghana FA Elective Congress at the Golden Dream Hotel in the Northern Regional capital.

The ongoing Ghana Football Association election in Tamale is being closely monitored by a FIFA delegation in the Northern Regional capital.

Earlier, GFA President Kurt Okraku secured his re-election with an impressive 97.1% of the votes, with just two opposing votes cast against his retention. Other positions within the federation are yet to be decided.