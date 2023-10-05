GFA Elections: Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah wins Executive Council position

Former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah has won one of the seats at the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.

The soon-to-be unveiled Sudan coach secured 10 votes to be elected as a member of the Executive Council.

Kwesi Appiah is joined by Fredrick Acheampong, Randy Abbey and Oduro Sarfo as members of Exco for the next Ghana Football Association administration.

The Interim Management Committee chairman of Asante Kotoko will combine his work as coach of Sudan and his new role.

Appiah was two-time coach of the Black Stars, leading the team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and two Africa Cup of Nations.

Earlier, Kurt Okraku retained his position as President of the Ghana Football Association after receiving 97.1% of votes cast.

The new Ghana Football Association administration will be in power for the next four years.