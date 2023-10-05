GFA Elections: Frederick Acheampong retains Executive Council position

Astute football administrator, Fredrick Acheampong has retained his position as Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association during the elective congress in Tamale.

Mr Acheampong received the required number of votes to continue his work as Exco member.

Affectionately known as Achee, the young football administrator has gained huge popularity for his active involvement in the development of the game in Ghana and across Africa.

The former Ashantigold Chief Executive Officer also works as match commissioner in CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup games.

The Ghana Football Association election is currently ongoing in Tamale, with other positions set to be decided.

Meanwhile, FIFA sent a strong delegation to monitor events in the Northern Regional capital.

Earlier, GFA president Kurt Okraku retained his seat as President of the federation after receiving 97.1% of votes, with only two people voting against his retention.