GFA Elections: ‘Game changer’ manifesto touches on all the problems facing Ghana football-Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association Presidential aspirant, Kurt Okraku says his manifesto covers all the challenges affecting Ghana football

Mr Okraku unveiled his manifesto at a colorful event held on Tuesday which was well attended by top football administrators, the media and presidential hopeful George Afriyie.

According to the Dreams FC president, when he decided to contest the FA seat, he had toured the whole country to find out about problems facing the clubs and provide solutions.

“When I decided to contest the FA seat, I went all over the country and spoke to all the clubs and owners to know what their problems are, so we did the research”, he told Happy FM

“The manifesto is a direct concern of the challenges affecting football clubs in the country. The manifesto touches on all the key stakeholders and they are happy with my manifesto”.

Kurt who has tagged his manifesto as the ‘Game changer’ says one of his focus areas is to improve pitches across the country by constructing bore holes at the various centers to ensure there is constant supply of water to be used on the pitch.

He also touched on the set up of a marketing department at the Football Association which will be well resourced with the needed personnel to ensure the FA gets the needed sponsorship.

On the Black Stars which is the biggest brand of the FA he indicated that it will be very attractive if the bases are gotten right.

Kurt Okraku is one of seven individuals seeking to lead the association for the next four years.

His document is founded on four key areas or principles: transparency, accountability and annual Audit; gender and equity, good corporate governance; professionalism, innovation and investment.