Ghana FA Presidential aspirant George Afriyie was present at the launch of fellow competitor Kurt Okraku’s manifesto reading on Tuesday

The Dreams FC President invited the media and fellow aspirants to his manifesto reading which was held at the Conference room of Exim Bank here in Accra

George Afriyie who is also running for the race will launch his manifesto on 3 October 2019 at the Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani