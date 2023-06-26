GFA Elections: George Afriyie poses no threat to Kurt Okraku, says Albert Commey

Ghanaian football administrator, Albert Ayittey Commey, has expressed his views on George Afriyie's plan to run for the presidential election of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) later this year.

In an interview with Oyerepa FM, Commey challenged Afriyie to demonstrate his accomplishments during his tenure as Vice President of the football association.

"I saw that tape and I laughed because I have worked with him, and he should tell us what he was able to do with his four years as GFA vice," said Commey.

"I want him to get the opportunity one day and see what he can do. He is no threat to Kurt Okraku," he added confidently, referring to the current GFA President.

Aside from George Afriyie, Kojo Yankah has also announced his intention to contest Kurt Okraku for the Ghana FA Presidency. While Okraku remains optimistic about his re-election, his competitors argue that he has underperformed and should not be granted a second term.

The upcoming presidential election of the GFA promises to be a keenly contested one, with George Afriyie and Kojo Yankah vying to unseat Kurt Okraku.