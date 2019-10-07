GFA Elections: George Afriyie receives ringing endorsement from Medeama

Premier League side Medeama Sporting Club is the latest to endorse George Afriyie for the presidency of the Ghana Football Association.

The Mauve and Yellows have backed the former FA vice-president to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The two-time FA Cup winners become the latest high-profile club to throw their support behind the Okyeman Planners owner.

Giants Asante Kotoko have endorsed the Liberty Professionals owner with several Premier League clubs expected to follow suit in the coming days.

It's been a riveting campaign for Mr Afriyie largely seen as the heir apparent to former boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Afriyie's long-standing loyalty to football clubs and the Ghana Football Association has endeared him to delegates - who have vowed to reward him for his selfless service to the game.

He has been talking about reformation, redemption and revival as he seeks to replace his former boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.