GFA Elections: George Ankamah throws shade after DISGRACEFUL defeat

Defeated Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful Lawyer George Ankamah could not resist a few words against his opponents after losing the ongoing GFA election, claiming he lost due to his anti-corruption campaign message.

The ongoing Ghana FA Presidential election has gone on a run-off after non of the candidates managed to pull more than 50 percent.

Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku led the first round after gaining 44 votes with former Vice President George Afriyie collecting 40 votes.

Nana Yaw Amponsah had 27 votes with Fred Pappoe disappointing getting only 6 votes.

Meanwhile, Lawyer George Ankamah and Amanda Clinton did not churn out any vote which automatically exclude them from the second round.

The second round will be contested by George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku and Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Speaking to reporters after the defeat, Lawyer Ankamah believes his desire to weed out corruption from the country’s football culminated in his loss.

"People do not like anti-corruption as a message," George Ankamah throws a seismic shade.