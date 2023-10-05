GFA Elections: Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku retains seat

Incumbent Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Simeon-Edwin Okraku, has successfully retained his seat as head of the country's football federation.

The FA boss overwhelmingly received the support of delegates to continue his work as president of the Association.

Mr Okraku received 117 votes with only three voting against his presidency after going unopposed.

The hardworking FA president will be president of the association for another four years with his secure tenure ending in 2027.

The event is being monitored by top FIFA officials led by Director of Member Associations, Africa, Gelson Fernandes.

Following the success of Okraku's first tenure, there will be huge expectations from Ghanaians and the football world as he begins his second term.

Thursday's elections was earlier slated for September but faced delays and legal challenges, including an injunction by King Faisal forced a rescheduling of the event.

Although the legal matter is scheduled to be heard on October 12, the GFA is proceeding with the elections, underlining their commitment to a timely resolution of leadership questions.