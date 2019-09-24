GFA Elections: Kurt Okraku promises to upgrade training pitches of Premier League clubs

Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant Kurt Okraku has promised to massively support Ghana Premier League clubs when elected into office.

The former Executive committee member launched his manifesto in Accra on Tuesday.

In the document, Kurt Okraku assured that he upgrade training pitches of all 16 teams in the Ghanaian top-flight.

According to him, clubs are faced with enormous and require the necessary support to become successful.

He also assured clubs of free computers, free footballs and free football boots annually.

The Dreams FC bankroller is among seven individuals seeking to lead the local football governing body for the next four years.

The election is scheduled for October 25.