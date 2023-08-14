GFA Elections: Kwesi Appiah to compete against Randy Abbey, Tony Aubynn, Alhaji Akanbi and others for Executive Council

An intense competition is looming as former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah readies himself for a face-off against prominent figures, including Dr Randy Abbey, Dr Tony Aubynn, and Nana Oduro Sarfo, in the race for a seat on the Premier League Executive Council.

With a total of five sought-after positions up for grabs, the anticipation is running high following the confirmation by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) that 11 individuals have formally submitted their nomination forms. Barring any issues during the vetting process, this closely watched contest is scheduled to unfold on September 27 in Tamale.

Appiah's candidacy is aligned with Kotoko, while Abbey aims to extend his tenure on the Executive Council after securing a seat in 2019 through his association with Heart of Lions, who were then a Division One club. Their subsequent promotion has spurred Abbey's decision to vie for a Premier League slot. Other prominent contenders are Dr Tony Aubynn, who is a board member of Ghanaian champions Medeama, and Nana Oduro Sarfo, a recognised figure seeking continuity on the Exco.

The lineup of aspirants in contention for the Executive Council includes Kingsley Osei Bonsu, the chief of Bechem United, Frederick Acheampong, Amadu Moro Brimah (also known as Alhaji Akanbi), linked with Hearts of Oak. Elloeny Amande, a former sports journalist, and Raphael Tawiah Gyambrah are also among the contenders.

The ultimate outcome of this highly anticipated contest has the potential to significantly reshape the landscape of football governance. As the vetting process proceeds, all eyes are focused on the forthcoming September 27 event. The battle for positions on the Premier League Executive Council is poised to serve as a pivotal moment in shaping the trajectory of football administration in Ghana.