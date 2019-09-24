GFA Elections: My vision is to make Ghana Premier League autonomous - Kurt Okraku

Dreams FC bankroller Kurt Okraku says he will make the Premier League autonomous if he becomes the new president of Ghana Football Association.

The former GFA Executive committee member launched his manifesto on Tuesday in Accra.

In the 18 page document titled "Igniting Passion Creating Wealth For All" Mr Okraku claims his ultimate vision is to make the league autonomous with the Ghana Football Association retaining a special interest in the elite league adding that the move will enable dedicated attention.

He, however, stated that the GFA shall retain its role especially in areas such as club licensing, the appointment of referees and adjudication of disciplinary cases.

He added that paramount amongst the work of the autonomous organization will be to review the structure of the league with the aim of enhancing competition and excitement and making it truly professional in order that it becomes the number one league on the continent within four years.

Mr Okraku is among seven individuals seeking to lead the local football governing body for the next four years.

The election will take place on October 25.