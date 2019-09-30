GFA Elections: Nana Yaw Amponsah denies merging camps with other aspirants

Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant Nana Yaw Amponsah has debunked reports circulating in the media that he has merged with some aspirants for the upcoming elections

Nana Yaw Amponsah who is among the seven vying for the top seat in a statement released to the public and signed by Jones Asante Mfodwo indicated that the move is part of efforts by some people to distract his camp and the mind of delegates ahead of the election

“Contrary, there have been approached from the camps of some aspirants to rather join team NYA that seeks to push Ghana football on a higher pedestal.

“We would like to entreat delegates and well-meaning Ghanaians to treat such claims from those aspirants with a pinch salt.

“We would like to encourage stakeholders to remain focused towards the common goal of taking Ghana football where it belongs.”

All the candidates vying for the seat have been through the vetting process and the report is expected to be released on Thursday October 3, 2019

The Ghana Football Association Presidential election has been scheduled for October 27