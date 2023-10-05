GFA Elections: New Executive Council elected to shape the future of Ghanaian Football

In the vibrant heart of Tamale, Ghana, history was written on Thursday, October 5, 2023, as the Golden Dream Hotel played host to a defining moment in the nation's sporting legacy.

The Ghana Football Association's Elective Congress gathered football enthusiasts, stakeholders, and visionaries to witness the birth of a new era.

At the heart of this transformation stands the newly elected executive committee, ready to embark on a journey that will shape the future of Ghanaian football.

Among the notable individuals securing their positions on the Executive Council were:

Former Black Stars head coach James Kwesi Appiah won one of the slots of the Executive Council when he polled 10 votes on the ticket of Asante Kotoko SC.

Frederick Acheampong was also re-elected for another four-year term on the Executive Council.

Dr. Randy Abbey, who is a former communications director of the organisation, was given another mandate to serve on the Council.

Other people who retained their seats include Oduro Sarfo and Bechem United administrator Kingsley Osei Bonsu after winning a second re-run between himself and Elleony Amande.

Also retained on the Executive Council from the Division One League is Mark Addo, who doubles as the vice president of the FA. The Koforidua Semper Fi bankroller gets the nod for another four-year term.

Akosombo Krystal Palace co-owner Gideon Fosu and former member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Eugene Noel Nobel won the other slots from the Division One League.

The Women's Premier League representative was Gifty Oware-Mensah as she went unopposed and was confirmed after all 20 clubs overwhelmingly endorsed her as a new member of the Executive Council.

President Kurt Okraku secured his re-election with an impressive 97.1% of the votes, with just two opposing votes cast against his retention.

These elected members will hold their positions until 2026, marking a pivotal moment in the history of Ghanaian football.

By: Nuhu Adams