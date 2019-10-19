GFA Elections: Palmer campaign chief tips Kurt Okraku or Amponsah to win Presidential race

Wilfred Osei Palmer's deputy campaign manager has ruled out George Afriyie as the person to win the Ghana Football Association (GFA) next week's presidential election insisting Kurt Okraku and Nana Yaw Amponsah are the most likely winners of the race.

Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Takyi Arhin, claims even without his candidate in the race former GFA vice president Afriyie will not claim most of the votes to clinch the seat.

This comes after Palmer was disqualified from the race by the Normalisation Committee but the owner of Tema Youth is fighting the verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland.

Even though Palmer is fighting to overturn the decision, the elections got underway yesterday with the Regional FAs voting successfully with few surprises.

The Tema Youth owner was thought to be among the strongest contenders for the post before the Normalisation Committee intervened with their verdict.

Afriyie's team declared themselves as the overwhelming favourites when Palmer was excluded from the list as campaign leader Yakubu Abdul Salam said: 'awuf apae' meaning its an easy race.

However, Takyi Arhin popularly known as Thunder, has hinted that Palmer could throw his support behind Okraku or Amponsah saying he doesn't see Afriyie as the new FA president despite the big confidence in the latter's team.

"Even without Palmer I don't see George Afriyie to be the FA president, it will be between Kurt Okraku or Nana Yaw Amponsah so he (George) should continue tickling himself and laugh" Arhin told Silver 98.3FM.

"For Fred Pappoe he is the dark horse, If he wins it will be a surprise."

It is barely a week to the most anticipated election in Ghana's football history, which would see six contestants vying for principal position of the GFA on October 25, 2019.

Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie, Nana Yaw Amponsah, George Ankoma Mensah, Fred Pappoe and Amanda Clinton are contesting for the top post.

Meanwhile, a Presidential debate will be staged on Monday, October 21 as aspirants gear up for the big day on October 25, 2019.