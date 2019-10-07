GFA Elections: Popular candidate George Afriyie to sweep Premier League votes

GHANAsoccernet.com can report that popular Ghana Football Association presidential hopeful George Afriyie will bag over 70% of Premier League votes to cement his imminent election as the new leader of Ghanaian football.

The Liberty Professionals director is the overwhelming favourite to replace his former boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Afriyie's long-standing loyalty to the association has endeared him to many of the Premier League clubs as well as Division One Clubs and will be the one to beat at this month's crucial election.

The razzmatazz surrounding his campaign is well documented as he exude an impressive charisma and positive character to take the wheel of Ghana football.

Ghana's biggest club Asante Kotoko have backed the experienced football administrator while he has also received a ringing endorsement from Medeama.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea, Karela United, Liberty Professionals, Ashantigold, Aduana Stars, Elmina Sharks, Eleven Wonders, West African Football Academy (WAFA) and Stallions FC will scale the tip in his favour.

Hearts of Oak are believed to be interested in his candidacy with only Inter Allies and Ebusua Dwarfs remain unknown.

The former vice-president of the Ghana Football Association is largely viewed as the heir apparent to Kwesi Nyantakyi, having worked tirelessly for the FA over the past 10-years.

The former Emergency Committee member of the Ghana FA is a very popular figure among football clubs in Ghana.

He is believed to the choice for several Division One Clubs, putting him in pole position to ascend the throne.

The race to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi has started snowballing amid interest from six other candidates who are nursing an ambition of succeeding the former Ghanaian FA Leader.

Major issues bordering on competence, pedigree, integrity, credibility, qualification, trust and loyalty amongst others will prove the yardstick in deciding who takes over the wheel of Ghana football.

The ‘time for alliances is coming" with development suggesting that electoral horse-trading might be about to begin in the battle to replace Nyantakyi as head of Ghana football's governing body.

The presidential election in 2019 presents a perfect opportunity for major change to happen, with calls for innovative ideas to instill the high levels of ethics and morality that should be commonplace when being in supreme control of a local federation.