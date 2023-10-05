GFA Elections: Samuel Anim Addo booted out of Division One Exco position

Samuel Anim Addo has lost his position as a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association representing the Division One League.

The young Apostles boss secured only 13 votes, failing to make the top three from the Division One League at the Elective Congress.

GFA Vice President Mark Addo maintained his position after amassing 32 votes with Gideon Fosu and Eugene Nobel Amon Nobel filling the second and third positions.

The manager of former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan served on the Division Executive Council for the last four years.

The new executives will join the next Kurt Okraku administration to run Ghana football until 2027.

Meanwhile, Mr Okraku overwhelmingly retained his seat after going unopposed, securing 117 of 117 votes cast.

The Premier League representatives of the Executive Committee will include former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, Fredrick Acheampong of Dreams FC, Heart of Lions' Randy Abbey and Kingsley Osei Bonsu.