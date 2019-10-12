GFA Elections: Three Executive Council candidates stripped of voting rights

Three candidates seeking to be voted onto the Ghana Football Association Executive Council have been stripped off their vote, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Aduana Stars chief Albert Commey, Berekum Chelsea director Nana Sarfo Oduro and Bechem United chief executive boss Kingsley Osei Bonsu will not vote at this month's crucial elections.

In what may be viewed as a massive slap, the three candidates will have to rely on others to be elected onto the powerful body, Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The representatives of the three clubs have been yanked from voting in what has been a dramatic turnaround.

Hearts of Oak chief executive Frederick Moore, Medeama Board chairman Dr Toni Aubynn, Kotoko chief George Amoako and Ashantigold CEO Frederick Acheampong, who are contesting for Premier League slots, have their destiny in their own hands after being cleared to vote.

The names of the 120 delegates who will elect the new president and executive council of the Ghana FA have been submitted to the association.