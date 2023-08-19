GFA Elections: Vetting of applicants set for Monday and Tuesday in Accra

The vetting of applicants for the upcoming Ghana Football Association elections has been slated for Monday, August 21 to Tuesday, August 22.

This will take place at he Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotel in Accra. The applicants have been advised to come along with the necessary documents required for contesting for the various positions.

"The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that vetting of applicants for the GFA Elections 2023 will take place on Monday, August 21 and Tuesday, August 22,2023," a statement on the FA's website read.

"This vetting exercise will take place at the Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotel - North Ridge in Accra.

"Applicants are adviced to come along with all originals of the documents submitted to the Elections Committee.

"They include ID, Tax Clearance Certificate, Police Clearance etc. Failure to do so may result in disqualification of Applicants."

Several members of the Association have applied for various positions, with the election set for September 27. 2023.

Kurt Okraku, the current FA boss will be contesting against ex-GFA veep George Afriyie for the top job.