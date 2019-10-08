GFA Elections: Wilfred Palmer confirms appeal over Ghana FA presidential race elimination

Tema Youth FC president Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer' has confirmed lodging an appeal over his disqualification from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential race.

Last week, the former GFA Executive Committee member was cut off from a list of seven persons in the running for the top job following a vetting exercise.

His disqualification was on two separate accounts.

Palmer’s exclusion came only two days after he unveiled his policy document for his presidential ambition.

The elections will be held on October 25.