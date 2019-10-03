GFA Elections: Wilfried Osei insists GFA needs experienced people to fix the problems

Ghana Football Association Presidential hopeful, Wilfried Osei has reiterated that football problems can only be fixed by experienced "football people."

The Bankroller of Tema Youth, who outdoored his policy document on Tuesday indicated that, a broken system can only be fixed by people who know the system very well.

As a member of the previous administration, the press were wowed by his policy document leading to a questions from media person on why he could not shares such wonderful ideas to the FA.

“You need to be part of a process to understand how to know, deal of fix with the issues. If you are an alien you will get confused that is why you need an experienced person who has been part of the system to fix the issues. People behave in a manner that the past administration did nothing in terms of football development but that is not true,” he said.

“There is a limit to what you can do as a person when serving under one’s administration. You always have to help in the policy direction of the incumbent president. By the policy document, I have presented I have the qualities and what it takes to change the face of Ghana football”.