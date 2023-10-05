GFA Elective Congress: Ghana FA welcomes new Executive Council Members

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) held its highly anticipated Elective Congress on Thursday, October 5, to determine the composition of its new Executive Council. The congress took place at the Global Dreams Hotel in Tamale, where new leaders were elected to shape the future of Ghanaian football.

Incumbent President Kurt Okraku secured his position as GFA President for the next four years. His sole contender, George Afriyie, was disqualified by the Elections Committee, resulting in Okraku's uncontested victory.

On the Executive Council, five candidates from the Premier League and three candidates from the Division One League were elected to serve as new members. Among the notable names securing seats on the Executive Council were former Black Stars head coach James Kwesi Appiah, who won a slot representing Asante Kotoko SC, and Frederick Acheampong, who was re-elected for another four-year term.

Dr. Randy Abbey, a former communications director of the GFA and owner of Kpando Heart of Lions, was also given another mandate to serve on the Council, alongside Oduro Sarfo and Bechem United administrator Kingsley Osei Bonsu, who won a second re-run election.

Medeama SC Board Chairman, Dr. Tony Aubynn, did not retain his seat on the Executive Council.

From the Division One League, Mark Addo, who also serves as the vice president of the FA, retained his position for another four-year term. He was joined by Gideon Fosu, co-owner of Akosombo Krystal Palace, and former member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Eugene Noel Nobel.

Gifty Oware-Mensah emerged as the Women's Premier League representative on the Executive Council, going unopposed and receiving overwhelming support from all 20 clubs.

These newly elected members will serve on the Executive Council until 2027, with the shared goal of elevating the standard of football in Ghana and ensuring the success of the country's national teams.