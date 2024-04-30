GFA Elite Academy Players receive specialised refereeing training

The Refereeing Department and the Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) conducted a specialised training program on Refereeing for players of the GFA Elite Academy.

Led by Alex Kotey, Head of Referees (GFA), and in collaboration with the Upper East Regional Football Association (RFA), the initiative aimed to enhance the players' understanding of refereeing principles.

Alex Kotey, paid a visit to the Academy on April 26th, 2024, engaging with both coaches and players during the session.

The training was also attended by the Upper East RFA Chairman, Alhaji Tinga Salifu Shaibu Zida, and other RFA members.

During the opening ceremony, the RFA Chairman encouraged players to take the training seriously, emphasising its positive impact on their future endeavours.

He stressed the importance of discipline and urged them to prioritise their education alongside football.

Alex Kotey emphasised the significance of incorporating the Laws of the Game (LOTG) into players' careers, highlighting its role in enhancing their performance and setting them apart from others.

He outlined the training format, including periodic examinations after covering sets of laws, with an accumulative assessment model for grading.

Players were informed that upon completion of the course, they would receive Certificates of Membership from both the GFA and RFA.

Additionally, successful participants would have opportunities to referee school games, allowing them to practice practical refereeing skills.

An intriguing aspect of the training is its alignment with the GFA-RFA Catch Them Young refereeing policy, enabling players to pursue refereeing as a profession if they wish to do so.

Overall, the Refereeing training offered to Elite Academy players aims to provide them with a comprehensive football education in line with the GFA's youth development strategy and football philosophy.