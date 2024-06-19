GFA Elite Academy showcases talent in Accra with FIFA TDS exhibition matches

Ghana Football Association Elite Academy Boys and Girls Teams are set to play two exhibition games as part of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) Knowledge Exchange Programme happening in Ghana.

The Boys Under-15 team will face off against Attram de Visser, while the Girls will take on the Greater Accra Under-15 Regional team at Union Park, University of Ghana. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM local time.

This marks a significant occasion for the Academy teams from Winkogo in the Upper East Region of Ghana, as they play their first competitive matches in Accra since the establishment of the pioneering GFA Elite Academy.

During these games, FIFA officials and representatives from 17 African Member Associations (MAs) participating in a five-day workshop in Ghana will witness firsthand the talent and skill levels of the GFA's Elite Academy players.

The exhibition matches are integral to providing elite young players with a competitive environment that fosters growth and excellence. The FIFA TDS initiative aims to bridge gaps in talent identification and development globally, ensuring opportunities for young players to thrive.

These matches also serve as valuable platforms for both boys and girls to enhance their skills, technical know-how, and readiness for upcoming tournaments, both locally and internationally.

Under the FIFA TDS umbrella, the GFA Elite Academy project aims to accelerate the development of youth players by offering guidance, advice, and mentoring to talented individuals across the country.