GFA encourages football community to celebrate Ghana month

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged its staff and the entire football fraternity to embrace Ghana Month by wearing locally made clothing throughout March. This initiative aligns with government efforts to promote national identity and cultural heritage.

March serves as an opportunity for Ghanaians to celebrate their history, culture, and unity. GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo emphasized the significance of the occasion, stating, "The month of March is a time for Ghanaians to come together and celebrate our rich cultural heritage through the Made in Ghana initiative."

By donning traditional and locally produced attire, Ghanaians can take pride in their identity while contributing to the preservation and promotion of their culture. The GFA’s participation highlights the role of football in fostering national pride and unity.

As Ghana Month is observed, the GFA encourages all to reflect on the country’s rich heritage, ensuring that the values and traditions of Ghana continue to thrive for future generations.