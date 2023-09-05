GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GFA End of Season Awards slated for Saturday

Published on: 05 September 2023
The Ghana Football Association has announced that the 2022/23 End of Season Award will be held on Saturday, September 9 2023 at the UPSA auditorium in Accra.

Players who stood out last season across major competitions organized the GFA will be rewarded at the event.

There will awards for exceptionally good players in the Juvenile Leagues, the Access Bank Division One League, the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, the MTN FA Cup and the betPawa Premier League.

The 2023 awards event is under the theme “Rewarding Excellence.”

