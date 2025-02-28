GFA endorses President Mahama’s call for transparency on Black Stars' budget

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has welcomed President John Dramani Mahama’s call for every budget of the Black Stars to be made public.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, February 27, the President stressed that from henceforth, all spending on the various national teams must be made public.

“There will be no secrecy in how much the government spends on the national teams. The budgets presented by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other sports associations must be made public. After all, it is the taxpayer’s funds that are used to support these activities," President Mahama said.

In a press release on Friday, the Ghana FA said it endorses the call by the President.

“We also endorse His Excellency's call for transparency in relation to the budgeting and expenditure related to the Black Stars and, by extension, all national teams,” the GFA said in its release.

The release further explained, “Indeed, as part of our commitment to transparency, the GFA has always provided the Ministry responsible for Sports with the first draft budget for the national teams. Beyond this, everything to do with the budgeting and expenditure related to the Black Stars sits with the Ministry. For emphasis, payments made in relation to the Black Stars are exclusively handled by the Ministry.

“We support the President's call for the Ministry to deal transparently with the public regarding these matters and will willingly support the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to achieve this goal.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has noted that it is energized by the President's passion and looks forward to working with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to actualize the dreams and aspirations of all Ghanaians.