Published on: 07 May 2024
GFA enforces mandatory break for clubs

In line with regulations and prioritizing player welfare, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has directed all elite clubs to observe a mandatory break from June 17 to July 16, 2024.

The decision aims to ensure the health and well-being of players following an intense league season.

Emphasising the importance of player safety, the GFA underscores the need for players to take a period of rest and recovery after the conclusion of the league season. Clubs are also urged to use this time to prepare for the upcoming season.

All stakeholders are urged to adhere to these directives and show respect for the measures put in place to protect player welfare.

The 2024/25 season is scheduled to commence in September, allowing clubs and players ample time to recuperate and prepare for the new campaign.

