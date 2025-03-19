GFA engages Speaker Alban Bagbin to strengthen football development

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku led a delegation to meet with the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and parliamentary leadership on Tuesday.

The meeting aimed to foster collaboration between football’s governing body and the legislature.

The visit follows similar engagements with key stakeholders, including the Minister of Sports, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG). Discussions focused on shared efforts to enhance Ghanaian football and meet public expectations.

President Simeon-Okraku stressed the importance of Parliament’s support in advancing football as a unifying force.

He presented a detailed paper outlining challenges in Ghanaian football and proposed solutions, seeking legislative backing for sustainable reforms.

The delegation included GFA Vice-President Mark Addo, Executive Council members, and Regional Football Association (RFA) Chairmen.

Their visit reinforces the FA’s commitment to strengthening relationships with national institutions to drive football’s growth.