GFA Exco congratulates Ghana Premier League clubs after competitive season

The Ghana Football Association Executive Council has congratulated all 18 Premier League clubs after a competitive season.

Medeama SC emerge champions after 34 match days with King Faisal, Tamale City and Kotoku Royals demoted.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars, Bechem United and Asante Kotoko completed the top four spots.

Former champions Accra Hearts of Oak ended the campaign in 12th place, just four points adrift off the drop zone.

President of the Association, Kurt Simeon-Okraku presented 50 silver medals and 50 bronze medals to representatives of Aduana FC and Bechem United for coming second and third in the league, respectively.

The FA boss was full of admiration for the commitment of all the clubs towards the advancement of the betPawa Premier League.