GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

GFA Exco congratulates Ghana Premier League clubs after competitive season

Published on: 14 June 2023
GFA Exco congratulates Ghana Premier League clubs after competitive season

The Ghana Football Association Executive Council has congratulated all 18 Premier League clubs after a competitive season. 

Medeama SC emerge champions after 34 match days with King Faisal, Tamale City and Kotoku Royals demoted.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars, Bechem United and Asante Kotoko completed the top four spots.

Former champions Accra Hearts of Oak ended the campaign in 12th place, just four points adrift off the drop zone.

President of the Association, Kurt Simeon-Okraku presented 50 silver medals and 50 bronze medals to representatives of Aduana FC and Bechem United for coming second and third in the league, respectively.

The FA boss was full of admiration for the commitment of all the clubs towards the advancement of the betPawa Premier League.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more