GFA Exco member charges Black Stars coach Otto Addo to up his game

Dr. Tony Aubynn, Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, wants Black Stars coach Otto Addo to step up his game for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo has only won one of six games since taking over from Milovan Rajevac in March 2022, despite qualifying the Black Stars for the Qatar World Cup.

After Ghana's 1-1 draw with the Wild Beasts of Central Africa, the 47-year-old coach faced harsh criticism, with many claiming that he underestimated his opponents with his selection.

Dr Tony Aubynn, who initially defended Otto Addo, responded to the criticisms by telling him to step up his game before the World Cup in Qatar.

"We all see his strategy but you know when you send soldiers to the war field, you tell them to go here, and then when they start in a very weak way, you cannot blame the general or the captain but he is part of it and he bares the ultimate responsibility so he has to up his game," Dr Tony Aubynn told Takoradi-based Beach FM.

Addo was appointed as stop-gap coach in March after Milovan Rajevac was sacked for failing woefully at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

The Borussia Dortmund trainer scout was handed the job permanently after beating Nigeria to qualify for World Cup.

He recently won bronze at the Kirin Cup in Japan. Ghana lost 4-1 to Japan before beating Chile via penalty shootout.