GFA EXCO member Frederick Acheampong open to André Ayew’s return to Black Stars

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Member Frederick Acheampong is open to the potential return of AndrÃ© Ayew to the Black Stars for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The Black Stars will host Chad in Accra on March 21 and play away to Madagascar in Morocco on March 24, respectively.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Acheampong highlighted Ayew’s commitment to the national team as one of the reasons he’s open to his return.

“Ayew is one of the Black Stars’ most committed (players). If he is playing top-level football in France and the coach needs him, why not? He has always shown commitment whenever given the opportunity” Acheampong said.

Ayew, 35, has been in impressive form since rejoining French Ligue 1 side Le Havre in November 2023. This season, he has emerged as Ghana’s top scorer in the French league, netting four goals in 17 appearances.

His consistent contributions have been vital for Le Havre, especially in their battle to avoid relegation.

The Black Stars are gearing up for crucial World Cup qualifiers, and Ayew’s current form could provide a significant boost to the squad.