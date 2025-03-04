GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GFA EXCO member Frederick Acheampong praises committed Andre Ayew

Published on: 04 March 2025
Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong has commended AndrÃ© Ayew for his dedication to the Black Stars.

He is making these remarks amid ongoing debates about the Le Havre attacker’s possible return to the national team for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew has not played for the Black Stars since March 2024, with no players stepping up to fill the void left by his absence.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Acheampong acknowledged Ayew’s long-standing commitment to the national team, stating, “Ayew is one of the Black Stars’ most committed players. If he is playing top-level football in France and the coach needs him, why not? He has always shown commitment whenever given the opportunity.”

Ayew, 35, has been in impressive form for French Ligue 1 side Le Havre, scoring four goals in 17 league appearances this season.

His performances have been crucial in Le Havre’s battle to avoid relegation, further proving his ability to contribute at a high level.

With Ghana set to face Chad and Madagascar on March 21 and 24, respectively, Ayew’s form could influence Black Stars coach Otto Addo’s squad selection for the crucial qualifiers.

