GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

GFA Exco member Frederick Acheampong reveals further sanctions for Bofoakwa Tano following assault on coach Maxwell Konadu

Published on: 21 November 2023
GFA Exco member Frederick Acheampong reveals further sanctions for Bofoakwa Tano following assault on coach Maxwell Konadu

Frederick Acheampong, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, has disclosed that the Disciplinary Committee will impose additional sanctions on Bofoakwa Tano following an assault on Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu by some irate fans.

The incident occurred during a matchday 11 game at the Sunyani Coronation Park, where Maxwell Konadu was assaulted and left unconscious. In response, the Executive Council temporarily banned Bofoakwa Tano from playing their home games at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Frederick Acheampong, in an interview with Citi Sports, explained that the Disciplinary Committee will continue to address the matter and issue further sanctions against Bofoakwa Tano for the misconduct of some fans during the Ghana Premier League match on Sunday.

"Tano Bofoakwa, who in this case were the home team, will not be able to use the stadium until the case is adjudicated and the right processes are followed," stated Acheampong. He added, "So that is what the Ghana Football Association has done so far. The case will be referred to the disciplinary committee, and it will be heard, and the necessary sanctions will be applied."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the assault, indicating a multi-faceted response to address the incident and ensure accountability for those involved.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more