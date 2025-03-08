GFA EXCO member Gifty Oware-Mensah reportedly detained by NIB over payroll fraud probe

Former Deputy Director of the National Service Authority, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has been detained by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) in connection with an ongoing payroll fraud investigation.

Reports indicate that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member was taken into custody on Friday, March 7, 2025. She has since been denied bail despite attempts to secure her release.

Sources say John Boadu initially signed for her bail, but she was later taken away from the NIB premises.

The Berry Ladies' owner's lawyers have since been unable to obtain information about her current location or secure her release.

Gifty Oware-Mensah recently returned to Ghana on Tuesday, March 5, 2025, after spending time abroad on holiday following the 2024 elections.

Her lawyer, Nana Agyei-Baffour, told JoyNews that she had not received any prior invitation from the NIB before her arrest.

Her detention follows the recent arrest of another former official, Ohene Djan, who was reportedly picked up from his home in a dramatic operation by NIB officers.

The investigations into payroll fraud at the National Service Authority remain ongoing.