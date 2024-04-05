GFA Executive Council Member advises Dreams FC to stay focused despite first leg triumph

Following Dreams FC's impressive 2-1 away victory over Stade Malien in the CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinals, Frederick Acheampong, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, has offered advice to the team ahead of the second leg.

While Dreams FC secured a significant advantage in the first leg, Acheampong emphasised the importance of maintaining focus and avoiding complacency ahead of the second leg.

Acheampong, who led the delegation for Dreams FC in the first tie in Mali, stressed the need for the team to treat the upcoming match at the Baba Yara Stadium as a fresh challenge.

"It's essential to keep your focus and determination high as if you are starting from 0-0," Acheampong urged the players, as reported by footballghana. "You must get the job done in Kumasi. You must qualify and create history."

With Dreams FC aiming to secure a spot in the semifinals of the competition, Acheampong's words serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a winning mentality and remaining dedicated to the task at hand.

As Stade Malien prepare to travel to Ghana for the crucial return leg clash, Dreams FC will need to approach the match with the same level of intensity and determination that led to their success in the first leg.

The game is scheduled to kick off at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2024, with the away side expected to touch down a day earlier.