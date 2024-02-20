GFA Executive Council member casts doubt on Otto Addo's reported lead in Black Stars coaching race

Fredrick Acheampong, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed skepticism regarding the numerous reports suggesting that Otto Addo is the frontrunner for the Black Stars coaching position.

The Black Stars have been in search of a permanent coach since the dismissal of Chris Hughton and his technical team following a lackluster performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team's early exit from the tournament prompted the GFA to establish a committee to select a new coach, with numerous applications received.

Recents reports in local media have suggested the return of Otto Addo for the role

However, Acheampong emphasised that the responsibility for appointing the coach lies with the GFA Executive Council, not the search committee.

"The appointment of the coach does not even stop with the search committee. This is from our level (The Executive Committee). The decision we made was that the search committee should draw up a shortlist of three coaches, so I was surprised to hear that Otto Addo is leading the race, as if the search committee is in charge of appointing a coach." Acheampong clarified,on Kessben FM.

He further explained that the search committee is expected to present three coaches to the Executive Council for further discussions and evaluations before a final decision is made.

Otto Addo, currently a member of Borussia Dortmund's coaching staff, previously led the Black Stars in 2022, guiding Ghana to qualification for the 2022 World Cup. However, Ghana exited the World Cup at the group stage under his tenure.