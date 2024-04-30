GFA Executive Council member Kingsley Osei Bonsu charged alongside Bechem United officials

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Kingsley Osei Bonsu is among several Bechem United officials charged with breaching Section 12(1)(i) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 following the team's league match against Heart of Lions.

The match, which took place last Saturday at the Nana Gyeabour Park in Bechem, ended in a 1-1 draw but was marred by controversy as Bechem United finished the game with 10 men.

Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford staged an on-field protest over perceived biased officiating, sitting in the middle of the pitch and causing a 20-minute delay.

Osei Bonsu, along with Francis Addai, Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene, Gyampa Emmanuel Amoako, Charles Tweneboah-Koduah, Bright Anthony Konadu, and Seth Wire Osei, have all been charged with engaging in unsporting behaviour towards match officials. They have until Thursday, May 2, 2024, to respond to the charges.

Additionally, Bechem United has been charged for failing to ensure the safety of match officials, players, and officials of Heart of Lions, while their supporters behaved inappropriately. The club also have until Thursday to respond to the charges.