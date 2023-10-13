GFA Executive Council Member Lord Zico stresses the need to evaluate GFA performance beyond Black Stars' success

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Kingsley Osei Bonsu, popularly known as Lord Zico has emphasized that assessing the performance of the Ghana FA solely based on the Black Stars' performance is a flawed approach.

In an exclusive interview with Citi Sports, he shared his perspective ahead of his re-election to the Executive Council during the recent GFA Elections in Tamale.

Ghana's National Men's Football Team, the Black Stars, is scheduled to participate in international friendly matches against Mexico and the USA on October 15 and October 18.

"People assess the performance of the GFA based on the performance of the Black Stars, and I don't think it's the best approach," Lord Zico stated. "As an administrator, I focus on fulfilling my responsibilities to ensure the Black Stars are in optimal condition for their upcoming matches."

He continued, "If they encounter challenges on the field and are unable to perform, it's unfair to place the blame on the administrators. I find it difficult to accept that administrators are solely responsible for the team's performance."

Lord Zico, who serves as the CEO of Bechem United, successfully retained his position on the Executive Council, alongside three other incumbent members.