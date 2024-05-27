GFA Executive Council member Oduro Sarfo shocked by Laryea Kingston's resignation

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, has expressed his surprise over the sudden resignation of Laryea Kingston as coach of the Black Starlets.

The former Ghana international stepped down on Saturday following the team's failure to reach the final of the ongoing 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.

Ghana's hopes were dashed after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the semi-final match held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. Kingston's unexpected decision has left the GFA Executive Council and the team's management in shock.

"The Executive Council were surprised with Laryea Kingston's decision to resign from his job because we have a game to play against Nigeria on Tuesday," Sarfo told Asemapa FM. "The Management Committee then sent a letter to the Executive Council informing us about Kingston's decision because he had informed the team about his decision to resign after the game which is surprising."

Kingston, who had previously led the team to a resounding 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast and a 2-0 win over Benin, chose to resign following the semifinal loss. His departure has left the team in a critical position ahead of their third-place playoff against Nigeria.

In the interim, assistant coach Jacob Nartey will take charge of the Black Starlets for their match against Nigeria, scheduled for Tuesday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The sudden resignation of Kingston, a former Black Stars player, has raised questions about the future direction of the U-17 team as they prepare for the crucial game.

The GFA will now have to swiftly address the coaching situation to ensure the team remains focused and competitive in their upcoming tasks.