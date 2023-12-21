GFA Executive Council presents proposals for football development to President Akufo-Addo

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) visited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, to formally introduce the newly elected Council members and seek the President's support in their efforts to provide effective leadership for Ghana Football's resurgence.

The newly elected Executive Council, chosen at an elective congress in Tamale on October 5, 2023, for a four-year term, was led by President Kurt Okraku.

Other members included Vice President Mark Addo, Dr. Randy Abbey, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah, Samuel Aboabire, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, James Kwasi Appiah, Alhaji Abu Hassan, Gideon Fosu, and Eugene Nobel.

Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) facilitated the meeting.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated Kurt Okraku on his re-election and extended congratulations to the entire Council, expressing awareness of the challenges faced by Ghana's football, with recent game results falling short. He assured, "But you can count on me for the necessary support."

Acknowledging Ghana's football talent globally, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of success in upcoming tournaments, especially the Africa Cup of Nations. He stated, "Ghanaians are obsessed with football, and you have the mandate of ensuring that our game is on the right path."

In response, President Simeon-Okraku appealed to President Akufo-Addo to reconsider the law prohibiting alcoholic beverage companies from sponsoring football competitions in Ghana. The Executive Council later presented a detailed proposal addressing key issues for football development in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo pledged to take action on the presented proposals and wished the Black Stars success at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.