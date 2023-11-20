GFA Executive Council proud of Ampem Darkoa's debut performance in CAF Women’s Champions League

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Gifty Oware Mensah expresses pride in Ampem Darkoa's achievement, applauding the team's fourth-place finish in their debut CAF Women’s Champions League appearance.

Addressing the players and club leadership post the third-place playoff loss to Morocco’s AS FAR, Mrs. Oware Mensah emphasizes the association's appreciation for the team's relentless effort.

"The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association is very proud of you as a team and for even being a part of the last four teams here in Ivory Coast," she begins. "We all wished we could have gone home with the bronze medal to show for our efforts, but we still do appreciate the attempt and are very proud of you all," she adds.

As the sole female member on the GFA executive council, Mrs. Oware Mensah, present with the team in Ivory Coast, urges them to sustain their impressive display of talents back home, reminding them that they are still Ghanaian champions and could return to the African stage.

"Let's go back home and continue with the good work and hopefully return next year. It has been a great exposure, and remember, you are still Ghanaian champions," she emphasizes.

Ampem Darkoa secured two wins out of the five games played in Ivory Coast.

By Abigail Sena Sosu