GFA explains Thomas Partey’s absence from Ghana squad for Unity Cup clash

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has explained Thomas Partey’s exclusion from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming Unity Cup fixture against Nigeria in London.

According to the GFA, the Arsenal midfielder has been granted permission to rest following a physically demanding season in which he played a vital role for his club. Partey helped Arsenal reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and finish second in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old was instrumental for Mikel Arteta’s side with consistent performances in midfield during Arsenal’s run-in, earning praise for his experience and composure under pressure.

In a statement, the GFA noted that Partey remains an important part of coach Otto Addo’s plans but has been excused from the Unity Cup squad to allow full recovery ahead of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

The Black Stars will face Nigeria on May 28 at the GTech Community Stadium in West London. The winner of the tie will progress to the final of the Unity Cup, where they will face either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago.