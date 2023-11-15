GFA extends helping hand to flood-affected communities, donates relief items to football clubs and victims

In response to the recent spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams, causing severe flooding in various communities, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has stepped up to support affected football clubs and residents.

Mepe in the North Tongu District, among the worst-hit areas, has received considerable aid from the GFA.

The football clubs, which have been significantly impacted by the ongoing flood crisis, received relief items generously donated by the GFA. The donation, presented by Mr. Daniel Agbogah, Chairman of the Volta Regional Football Association, and Mr. Malcolm Frazier Appeadu, Director of the GFA Foundation, included essential supplies such as rice, gari, maize, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, sardines, soap, toilet paper, and sachet water.

The Mankralo of the Mepe Traditional Area, Torgbe Korsi Nego VI, expressed gratitude for the substantial donation, acknowledging the GFA's support for the affected communities in the District. He also called on other state institutions and functionaries to follow the commendable example set by the GFA.

Further efforts are underway, as the Ghana FA plans to extend its relief contributions to communities in the Central and South Tongu districts in the coming week.

The initiative underscores the football association's commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of sports, reinforcing the importance of community engagement and solidarity during challenging times.